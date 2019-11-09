PEORIA — Alexander Martin always knew he was different.

He grew up in a small Appalachian community among a loving multi-ethnic family. With a white mother, a black father, and a Native American grandmother, Martin was taught early on to celebrate the differences.

“When I was in kindergarten, my mother took me to the grocery store and bought all these different kinds of apples,” said Martin during an interview last summer at his home near Bradley University. “When we got home she cut them open and said, ‘They all may look different on the outside, but see how they all look the same on the inside?’”

The lesson served Martin well as he grew and began to realize he was also different in another way. He didn’t fully identify with his birth gender.

“Today I use the term non-binary,” said Martin. “It means not necessarily like a man, but not a woman, either. But I still use the he/him pronouns. It feels right because of the way I was raised.”

Martin is an artist. He came to Peoria in 2014 to attend Bradley University and graduated with a master’s degree in fine art in 2017. The move to Peoria was key in helping Martin better understand himself. Though he had come out to a few friends during the final year of his undergraduate degree, moving to a new place gave him the courage to truly explore what he was feeling.

“When I came to Bradley, I didn’t know anybody, so I said ‘I might as well live my truth,’” said Martin. “I used to dress masculine, here I started to experiment more.”

One of the first classes Martin took at BU was Gender in Art, a class he credits for helping him frame the way he was feeling and provide a new perspective.

“I learned that there are loads of people like me,” he said.

Martin was always interested in gender and identity, but he began exploring it in earnest while working on his MFA. He makes artwork from a variety of materials, and has exhibited broadly in central Illinois. He also has a flair for the dramatic which led him to performance art. Then he discovered the Peoria drag scene.

“I wanted to do more performative work,” said Martin. “I met Miss Flo NoMo. She hosts drag queen bingo at Pitch. We got to be friends, and she asked me if I was interested in performing.”

Miss Flo, one of central Illinois’ celebrated drag queens, took Martin under her wing.

“She was a friend before she was my drag mother — that’s usually the person who paints you first,” said Martin. “My first show was April 1, 2017. That’s my drag birthday, the first time I performed in drag.”

Artemisia Van Ho was born.

“Drag allows me to channel the things I’ve embraced about myself,” said Martin. “Drag is hyper-woman expression. The feminine and some of the masculine characteristics of myself come out in a way that is sharp, weaponized. The things I’ve been insecure about become the strongest part of my performance. All the things I’ve been picked on for add to my performance.”

Soon Artemisia Van Ho was working the drag circuit in central Illinois, an endeavor which eventually led her to enter a drag beauty contest. In the fall of 2018 Artemesia Van Ho was crowned Miss Peoria.

“It was really emotional. I had only been doing drag for a little over a year,” said Martin.

The next step was Miss Gay Illinois US of A, and again, Artemisia Van Ho won. She will hold both titles until the beginning of 2020.

While Martin is having a lot of fun, the endeavor is more important than that. The titles have given him a way to educate the broader public.

“Drag has given me a platform that’s more digestible to 'normal' people because it’s entertainment,” he said. “It’s a way to teach empathy, to give people an insight into an experience that’s not their own, and to help them better understand the human experience. That’s what all art does, and at it’s core, drag is art.”

Artemesia Van Ho has attended a variety of public events. At 1 p.m. Nov. 23 she will be at Lit. On Fire Used Books, 712 W. Main St. in Peoria, for Drag Queen Story Hour. During the event, which is held in bookstores throughout the country, drag queens read children’s books presenting a more fluid idea of gender identity.

“If these books had been around when I was a kid, it really would have helped,” said Martin. “The last time I did Drag Queen Story Hour I almost teared up, seeing the kids be so accepting.”

Martin also teaches classes on gender identification through the Hult Health Center and Central Illinois Friends.

“I teach middle school kids in District 150 as part of their sex education classes,” he said.

He helps young people understand that it’s OK to be different. It’s an important topic because suicide rates are high among transgender youth, Martin said.

“It’s important for them to know that they are not alone,” said Martin. “For young people, that’s the hardest thing. And it’s not necessarily about sex — who you are attracted to — it’s about who you are.”

Peoria has given Martin a great environment to grow. Though he originally thought he would leave for a bigger city after he finished graduate school, he’s found reasons to stay. Martin teaches art at BU and is part of a vibrant art scene. He co-found Project 1612, a gallery, with fellow BU graduate Jessica Bingham, and he has a large circle of friends. Martin is in no hurry to leave.

“This past year I started to hunt for permanent jobs. If it happened here, that would be great,” he said.

Another reason Martin stays is because he has a mission. While Peoria is diverse enough for him to feel safe living his truth, there is still room for education. Not everyone here understands — gender identity is not a choice. For Martin, it's been a very interesting journey.

“My whole life has been off the bianary, both in gender and race. I’ve always had a nebulous sense of self.”

