As hundreds of people sipped cocktails and snacked on hors d’oeuvres at a Cook County Democratic fundraiser, Gov. JB Pritzker said last week he was “disgusted” by Democrats caught up in sweeping federal investigations and proposed broadened lobbyist disclosure rules for legislators to consider in the final week of the fall veto session.

Pritzker said more robust lobbyist disclosure would be a first step that could be accomplished in the three-day legislative session next week, and that comprehensive ethics legislation must be on the agenda when the General Assembly starts a new spring session in January.

“I am furious watching public officials, some from our own party, betray the public trust. I am disgusted that some people seem to think the old way of doing politics is the right way of doing politics. It is time to change the way politics is done in this state — period,” Pritzker said.

“Voters have a right to demand a very high standard from the people they elect. They have a right to be angry when they turn on their TV every night and see another person granted a public trust being indicted violating that trust,” he said. “Now’s the time for us to show the feckless cowards in Washington who refuse to stand up to (President) Donald Trump’s corruption what strong leadership looks like.”

Pritzker’s remarks were ignored by many attendees who chatted to themselves throughout his address in the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Chicago in the South Loop.

Pritzker questioned whether Democrats would “demand a high level of honesty, transparency and good decision-making for our elected officials, or are we going to throw our hands up, turn our heads and profess, ‘Well, that’s just the way it’s always been done.’”

Pritzker’s comments came as he received a leadership award from the Cook County Democratic organization. The event took place against the backdrop of federal investigations that have ensnared politicians including veteran Ald. Edward Burke, who has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges, and recently resigned state Rep. Luis Arroyo, who was arrested on a federal bribery charge.

Arroyo, the 36th Ward committeeman, and Burke, the 14th Ward committeeman, have both been asked by the party to step down from their committeeman posts.

The charges against Burke and Arroyo came after disclosures that former Ald. Daniel Solis at City Hall and an unnamed state senator were wearing a wire and were cooperating with the government. A source has said the state senator is Terry Link of Vernon Hills. Link has denied it.

Federal investigators last month also raided the statehouse office of state Sen. Martin Sandoval of Chicago, who has not been charged. Sandoval stepped down as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. Also under federal indictment is state Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park, in neighboring DuPage County, on charges of embezzlement in connection with an alleged union ghost payrolling scheme.

The scope of the federal investigation isn’t known, though Commonwealth Edison, the state’s major electrical supplier and a powerful special interest, has confirmed it received a federal subpoena.

The actions against Democrats follow a 2018 election that saw Pritzker replace Republican Bruce Rauner in the governor’s office, and Democrats sweeping all statewide offices and expanding their majorities in the Illinois House and Senate.

Following a highly productive spring legislative session for Pritzker, the federal investigations represent an embarrassment for Democrats and even could threaten public support for his signature effort — a proposed state constitutional amendment before voters in November 2020 that would replace the state’s flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate tax with higher levies on higher incomes.

“We need to restore the public trust. We must overcome the stereotypes about Illinois politics. Frankly, that begins with all of us in this room. We must demand more,” Pritzker said.

“We’re going to start by requiring significantly increased disclosure by lobbyists so that voters will have a better look at all of the interests working to influence legislation. It’s a small start but an important one. And my hope is it will begin the bipartisan, bicameral work needed to construct and pass a more comprehensive ethics package in the 2020 legislative session,” he said.

Republicans, in the minority in the state legislature, have proposed their own series of reforms, ranging from banning state lawmakers from being able to lobby local governments on behalf of special interests, to expanding state economic interest forms, to providing more detail as to outside sources of income for lawmakers and government officials.

Pritzker said the Republican proposals should be considered in putting together a comprehensive package in January. But he said lawmakers also should wait to see what the federal investigations uncover to see other areas of ethics legislation that need to be addressed.

“I honestly think what we’ve got to do, though, is make sure we’re taking into account all the various indictments and investigations, and there seems to be more, right? I think everybody expects more. So let’s listen, let’s watch and make sure we’re addressing the things that we see,” Pritzker said.

“Right now I think there are some things that are obvious. Going after lobbyist disclosures and other issues around that make sense to me as a beginning,” he said. “And then in the new session we need bicameral, bipartisan endeavor to get a comprehensive ethics passage put together and passed.”