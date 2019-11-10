WASHINGTON — Food trucks are now allowed on city property.

Acting on a request this spring from several downtown square business owners, city officials put together an ordinance they feel meets the needs of those business owners and protects all the brick-and-mortar businesses in town.

The City Council unanimously approved the ordinance last week after lengthy discussions at committee of the whole meetings in June and September.

Previously, food trucks and other mobile vendors, as they're called in the ordinance, were permitted only on private property with the permission of the property owner.

"I'm sure there will be growing pains with this ordinance, and we probably won't see many mobile vendors on city property until the spring, but we're confident these vendors will attract a different customer base on the square and other business areas in town," said Jon Oliphant, Washington's planning and development director.

"Also, allowing mobile vendors on city property could hopefully be an incubator for those vendors to someday open a brick-and-mortar business in Washington," he said.

Lori Peifer from the Lori's Kitchen Store business on the downtown square was one of the most vocal advocates for allowing food trucks on city property.

"We want customers to stay around the square and shop. Having food trucks could keep them here," she said.

A mobile vendor of food, beverages or retail products must obtain a license to set up shop on city property.

The annual license fee is $25, but the fee will be waived for a mobile vendor that operates only at up to three special events in a year or has a brick-and-mortar business in Washington.

A mobile vendor that wants to operate on the square most likely will park in front of businesses. The vendor must obtain written permission from those businesses.

"That's common courtesy," Peifer said.

No more than six mobile vendor spaces on the square can be used at one time.

Among other rules and regulations for mobile vendors on city property:

• Sales must be on the curb side of a street.

• Tables, tents and chairs for dining are prohibited.

• Access to sidewalks, streets, alleys and parking lots cannot be obstructed.

• No music or amplified announcements are allowed.

• Garbage generated by a mobile vendor must be picked up at the end of each business day, and cannot be deposited in a public trash container or drain.

• A mobile vendor cannot operate between midnight and 7 a.m.

• A generator cannot be operated by a mobile vendor in a residential neighborhood between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The license application for a mobile vendor is expected to be available soon on the city of Washington's website (www.ci.washington.il.us).

Peifer is in charge of special events for Washington Specialty Shops, a group of downtown square businesses.

She said mobile vendors interested in coming to town for a Specialty Shops special event and setting up on public or private property can contact her at (309) 444-5674.

