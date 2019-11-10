Sunday

Nov 10, 2019 at 6:10 PM


Marriages

Peoria County

Ana N. Cochran, 27; Christian Gaviria, 34; both of Peoria.

Emily A. Fletcher, 30, Brimfield; Andrew D. Mathias, 29, Elmwood.

Brandon J. Jackson, 23, Peoria; Silondwayinkosi M. Ndlela, 21, Edwards.

Ashli N. Silverthorn, 29, West Peoria; Lynsey N.J. Kelly, 26, Yates City.

Quintero M. Garcia, 44; Cassandra R. Sutton, 29; both of Peoria.

Lamar Lowe, 49; Terry T. Buntley, 57; both of Peoria.

Cameron J. Polansky, 32; Simangaliso N. Dhliwayo, 40; both of Peoria.

Elizabeth M. Willford, 24, Edelstein; Matthew D. Winkelmann, 22, Wheaton.

Divorces

Peoria County

Wagner, Chad M. and Dara M.

Harlan, Magan V. and Bryan T.

Rowe, Bryanna S. and Tyler E.

Turkson, Lawrence and Jemimah

Spence, Anton D. and Heather S.

Herrmann, Jason L. and Jessica L.

Causey, Tanicia and JT Toombs

Anderson, Kara E. and Christopher L.

Mueller, Renee M. and Jonathan G.