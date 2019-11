My mystery farmer blessed me again this week with a bag of acorn squashes. This isn't the first time during the late summer he blessed me with a bag of vegetables from his garden. Thank you very much. I share them with my family. Now I am asking the Lord to Bless you and your garden.

R.H.

Peoria

