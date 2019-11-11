PEORIA — Two adults and two children fled a flaming house in South Peoria early Monday.

At 3:36 a.m., Peoria firefighters were called to 1116 W. Smith St. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the residence with flames shooting out one side, the department said. Two adults and two children already had safely escaped the structure.

Seventeen firefighters had the fire extinguished within 10 minutes. The house had extensive damage to room of origin and exterior wall, the department stated. Total damage was estimated at $10,000.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was notified to assist with housing for the home's four occupants.

The cause remains under investigation.