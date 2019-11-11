The Illinois Department of Agriculture understands that hemp farmers have a lot of questions regarding the USDA's recently released final interim rule regarding the crop.

To help, the IDOA will be hosting a hemp summit at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fair Grounds on Dec. 17. In a news release, the IDOA said the summit was organized to answer the questions raised by the new rules.

“We’ve heard from the hemp farming community and understand their concerns related to the USDA rules,” said Jeff Cox, IDOA Bureau Chief for Medicinal Plants, in a statement. “The summit will provide a great opportunity to provide an in-depth presentation on the USDA’s rules and the implications for Illinois’ emerging hemp industry.”

According to the news release, the summit will be separated into three panels which each feature three to four presentations. Hemp Benchmarks, a provider of financial, business and industry data for the North American hemp markets, will be the final presenter of the day, discussing market dynamics.

“We’ve assembled grower, processor and university researcher panels to share their unique perspectives, contributions, lessons learned and visions for the future of the hemp industry in Illinois,” said Cox in a statement.

Tickets for the Summit are $25 and include lunch. Those interested in attending can register online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Plants/Pages/Hemp-Summit.aspx. Space is limited and registration will be handled on a first come first served basis.