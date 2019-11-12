With Halloween in the rear-view mirror, many consumers are looking ahead to Christmas.

So Chic Boutiques and Events, along with the Delavan beauty supply store Beauty of a Site, will offer area residents an opportunity to get a head start on their Christmas shopping with their fifth annual Tinsel the Town event. According to Sara O’Shea, So Chic Boutiques owner and event planner, the event will offer one-stop shopping with local businesses occupying about 80 booths.

"It’s a one-night event that brings small businesses and makers together for a night of holiday shopping,” she said. “It has all the convenience of big box shopping with all the charm of local businesses.”

O’Shea touted Tinsel the Town as a superb way of connecting unique local businesses with potential new customers as well as cementing the loyalty of their regular patrons. Guests at Tinsel the Town will be able to choose from a variety of merchandise including, clothing, jewelry, home decorations, candles and food.

“We know shopping local doesn't always feel as convenient as being able to run into a big box retailer so we've brought all of these shops together for convenience and style,” O’Shea added. “We're also launching a spring version, Small Shop Hop, which will take place in April.”

This year’s Tinsel the Town will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Par-A-Dice Hotel at 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tinselthetown.com.