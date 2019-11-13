MORTON — A 25-year-old Metamora woman died as a result of a head injuries when her car was rear-ended by a semi on Interstate 74 on Tuesday.

Taylor L. Rudd of Metamora was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, near the 104 mile marker on eastbound Interstate 74. The preliminary autopsy findings show the death was caused by craniocerebral injuries and transaction of the spleen, said Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. Toxicology is pending, the coroner said.

She was the sole occupant of a 2011 Honda Accord which was involved in an accident with two semis.

A preliminary investigation indicated that just before noon, a 2019 Freightliner semi was headed east on I-74 and slowed due to traffic. Rudd also reduced speed, but the driver of the third vehicle, a 2017 Volvo semi, didn’t and rear-ended Rudd, causing the car to leave the roadway. Then the Volvo semi collided with the Freightliner, the state police said.

The two semi drivers were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted at exit 102, which was about two miles east of the accident site.

The Volvo semi’s driver, Mark E. Elbus, 62, Kewanee, was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The investigation remains ongoing by the coroner's office and the Illinois State Police.