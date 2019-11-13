Two proposed redevelopment agreements highlighted the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting of the Pekin City Council.

A redevelopment agreement with 353 Court, LLC passed by a 4-0-2 vote, with council members Dave Nutter and Rick Hilst abstaining. Council member Lloyd Orrick was absent. The agreement includes the use of $375,00 in Central Business District Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

“353 Court, LLC is interested in stabilizing the building located at 353 Court Street to make ground floor improvements and provide the basic infrastructure needed to support future upper-story living,” said Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert.

At the end of discussion of the proposed redevelopment agreement, Pekin Mayor Mark Luft expressed frustration over questions about financing that he believed could have been addressed earlier.

“They’re called council meetings, not business meetings,” Luft stated. “There was every opportunity in the world, every invite put out (for committee meetings) and every situation provided to ask these questions and have them answered. That’s the way it should have been. Every single opportunity was put out to put this deal together for the betterment of our downtown and have a business come in where we have struggled with past practices to have businesses want to come to Pekin. Now we have the opportunity to do that, and we choose to have a business meeting during a council meeting. Business meetings are not appropriate for these chambers.”

The council unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement with 353 Court Pizza, LLC for $300,000 in TIF funds that will be used to renovate the first floor of 353 Court St. into a new full-service, 145-seat Pizza Peel restaurant. A resolution authorizing the city manager to pursue the creation of a TIF District and Business Development District primarily along Court Street and other commercial areas of Pekin also met with unanimous approval.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to adopt the Tri-County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan, which has been updated in accordance with the regulations of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 and the guidance provided by Federal Emergency Management Agency. A declaration of the City's intention to establish a 2019 tax extension that does not exceed 105% of its 2018 tax extension, a resolution to approve a right of first refusal agreement and acceptance of easements for Riverway Business Park, and a three-year lease for Mark Weyhrich of Pekin to farm the available tillable land at Pekin Municipal Airport all passed with unanimous consent.