Comedy, music, sports and holiday cheer serve up a well-rounded weekend of events. The best part? All but one of these events keep you out of the cold.

Dome After Dark

What: If it’s an evening of comedy you’re after, Avanti’s Dome has you covered. And they’ll even throw in dinner to boot.

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin, Ill.

Cost: $25

Stitched Up Heart at Twisted Spoke

What: Stitched Up Hearts plays the Twisted Spoke for this 21 and over show. Special guests include Kaleido, Darling and Secrets of Skeletons.

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Twisted Spoke Saloon, 251 Derby St., Pekin, Ill.

Cost: $10

Festival of Lights parade

What: What is a festival without a parade? In East Peoria, that question won’t need an answer. The Festival of Lights parade is back on Nov. 16, and the city has announced accompanying public parking and street closure details as well.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 5:45 p.m.

Where: Washington Street and Taylor Street, East Peoria, Ill.

Cost: Free

Bradley Basketball

What: The Braves take on the University of Illinois-Chicago. Take the over on the number of times you hear “it may be getting cold outside, but things are heating up in Carver Arena” inside the gym.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Carver Arena, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria, Ill.

Cost: $8-$21

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard Holiday Open House

What: Shopping? Free food? Wine? What’s not to love. Escape the cold inside the confines of the winery and maybe even make a cork ornament for the holiday season.

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt 9, Mackinaw, Ill.

Cost: Free