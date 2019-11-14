PEORIA — A dog was killed, and a man was transported to a hospital as the result of a fire Thursday morning on the East Bluff.

Firefighters arrived about 2:15 a.m. at 1105 E. Kansas St., where they found smoke seeping from the eaves of a 1½-story wood-frame house.

The homeowner was outside with police and told them the fire was in the kitchen and his two dogs still were inside, according to a fire department news release.

As some fire crews extinguished the blaze, others searched the house and found the dogs.

Firefighters brought the dogs outside. One did not survive, the release stated.

The homeowner required medical observation. He was the only human occupant of the house.

It took about 10 minutes to douse the fire. Heavy damage from flames was sustained in the kitchen, the release stated.

Smoke damage was prevalent throughout the house.

The cause of the fire was being investigated. Damage was estimated at $15,000.