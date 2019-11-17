Education week kick-off

Illinois Central College will kick off International Education Week with a panel discussion on Global Activism from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Student Center on the East Peoria Campus. A panel of Peoria activists will speak on how they fight for human rights, climate change, diversity and inclusion. Admission is free and open to the public.

Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Foods to fight aging

"Foods to Help Fight Aging" will be presents at 11:30 a.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria. A healthy cooking demonstration of disease-fighting foods will follow at 12:30 p.m.

Book discussion

Fondulac District Library's Adult Book Club will meet to discuss "Detroit" by Charlie LeDuff at 1:30 p.m. at the library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. For more information, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Peoria's historic houses

Corey Curtis of the Peoria Historical Society will give a presentation on Historic House Museums of Peoria at 6 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway.

Create for the non-crafty

A program for those who like the idea of crafting, but stumble because they are not an artist, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. The event will include a variety of craft stations set up with make and take projects. Space and supplies are limited. To register, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

