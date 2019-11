PEORIA — Families may pre-register starting Monday to participate in the annual toy shop at Neighborhood House.

Any children ages birth to 10 years may be registered.

Registration is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the cost is $10 per child.

Those registering must provide photo ID, birth certificates or proof of guardianship via insurance or medical card for all children.

For more information, go to nhpeoria.org.