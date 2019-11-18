DUNLAP — The Dunlap school board is expected to vote on changes to its curriculum guide on Wednesday, but has delayed consideration of a deeply disliked proposal to reduce the physical education requirement in the high school.

"The PE component has been separated from the new class component and won't be voted on until the December meeting," school board president Abby Humbles said Monday.

The board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Dunlap High School auditorium.

The academic changes include opening up chemistry and Advanced Placment Computer Science Principles to eligible freshmen; opening up AP Biology and Computer Science Principles to sophomores; adding AP Human Geography and AP Computer Science Principles A to juniors and seniors.

"Our students are competing for colleges with students from the Chicago suburbs," Humbles said. "These are the kind of classes we need in Dunlap to stay competitive."

A proposal to reduce the number of times in a week a high school student is required to take PE drew much attention from teachers, and the Dunlap community at the district's last two school board meetings. The proposal offered busy juniors and seniors the option to take PE three times a week instead of five times a week. It sparked a debate in the community about the connection of physical activity to academic success and personal well-being.

A compromise is in the works, Humbles said.

"A committee is looking at ways to maybe adjust the ways that some students can opt out some of the physical education requirements," Humbles said. "All of that is yet to be decided."

