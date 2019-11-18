PEORIA — The trial of a Peoria man, accused of killing two people at an off-campus Bradley University party, was moved to early February.

Jermontay Brock, 18, was in Peoria County Circuit Court on Friday morning where his attorney sought to postpone the trial which is now set for Feb. 3, 2020.

Brock, of 2209 W. Millman St., was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the April 8, 2018, deaths of Anthony Polnitz, 22, and Nasjay Murry, 18, the latter a pre-med student at Bradley.

They were at a party in the 1800 block of West Bradley Avenue when they were killed early that morning. Another woman was shot in the hand, which is the basis of the aggravated battery charge. Brock is also facing a relatively minor unlawful possession of a firearm charge that declares he had a prior juvenile conviction for aggravated battery.

The murder charges allege Brock used a handgun to shoot and kill Polnitz and Murry, meaning he would face at least 45 years behind bars for each death if convicted. The aggravated battery charge carries a six-to-30-year prison range. It’s possible that all three sentences could be consecutive if he is convicted.