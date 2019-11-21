PEORIA — Suspects in two stabbings Wednesday in South Peoria were arrested, according to police.

Linda Matiella, 59, was accused of aggravated battery in connection with a stabbing that took place about 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Shelley Street.

Dreunna M. Meeks-Wesley, 19, was accused of aggravated domestic battery in connection with a stabbing that took place about 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West Romeo B. Garrett Avenue.

The victim in the earlier incident sustained stab wounds to her heck and face and was transported to a local hospital. Information officers gathered at the scene led to Matiella's arrest in the 900 block of South Shelley Street.

The victim in the later incident sustained a stab wound to her arm and also was transported to a local hospital. Meeks-Wesley was located inside a vehicle near Starr Steet and Greenlawn Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

Both suspects were transported to the Peoria County Jail. Neither victim appeared to sustain life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation into both incidents was ongoing.