BURLINGTON, Iowa — Advocacy groups' pleas to legislators to modify at least part of the dangerous stretch of highway between Burlington, Iowa, and Monmouth finally have been answered.

Some $53.33 million in Illinois' forthcoming capital construction program will be used to expand 4.56 miles of U.S. Route 34 — from east of Biggsville to the Warren County line south of Kirkwood — from two lanes to four.

The allocation of funding for the project is a long-fought victory for members of the Highway 34 Coalition, which was founded in 1990 by the late Charlie McChesney, and 34 Voices, a student group from West Central High School in Biggsville that joined in the coalition's effort in 2007 to secure funding to expand 20 miles of two-lane highway between Burlington and Monmouth to a four-lane expressway.

"We're very thankful that the DOT has granted funds for a portion of that 20 miles, and we're grateful that they're starting a widening expansion over there," said Sandy Nixon of Burlington, who joined the Highway 34 Coalition in 2016. "We just want more people to get involved and get 'er done. ... We don't want anybody else to have to go through the loss."

The pain of that loss is all too familiar for Nixon, whose father, Bob Kemp Sr., was killed March 26, 2015, in a head-on collision about 1.5 miles west of Illinois 164 in Henderson County.

"My father was killed out there," Nixon said, her voice growing thick with emotion as she struggled to hold back tears. "It's still hard to even fathom."

The 85-year-old Korean War veteran had been on his way to a routine checkup at the VA Hospital in Galesburg when a car driven by 23-year-old Samuel Brown crossed the center line.

"When the young man fell asleep and came across the center line, there was nowhere for Dad to go," Nixon said.

Kemp and Brown were pronounced dead at the scene.

An area of need

The heavily traveled roadway has no median and offers little room for motorists to pull over, which has resulted in numerous traffic accidents, many of them fatal.

From 1995 to 2005, 775 accidents occurred along the two-lane segment, resulting in 353 injuries and 12 fatalities. The death toll has continued to rise since then. From 2009 to 2018, there were 512 accidents, 207 injuries and nine fatalities.

"When you do get an accident, they tend to be severe," said Kensil Garnett, a District 3 engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Garnett said the number of accidents and high traffic volume, much of which is comprised of semi trucks traveling to and from industries and businesses in Burlington and other cities in southeast Iowa, resulted in U.S. 34 scoring high in a program IDOT used to identify project needs.

According to the Traffic Safety Bureau, a 40 percent reduction in serious injury and fatal crashes can be expected on a highway improved from two lanes to four.

Garnett has worked closely with members of the Highway 34 Coalition and 34 Voices and is happy to see the project has been slated for completion between 2020 and 2025. He is not sure exactly when work will begin, but he said IDOT is in the planning phase.

"The 34 Coalition has shown me that they can get stuff done," said Garnett said, who commended members of both the coalition and 34 Voices for the work they've done advocating for the expansion in Washington, D.C.; Springfield; and Bradley University in Peoria.

"It's nice to see that sometimes the squeaky wheel does get the oil," he said.

Making the wheel squeak

"When we have a squeaky wheel, we make it pretty loud," said Curt McChesney of rural Gladstone, whose father, Charlie, founded the Highway 34 Coalition in 1990. "He just saw the need, so he got a group together. It was bipartisan Democrat and Republican, but they put it to the side because they all saw the need for additional lanes."

Michele Schnicker of Burlington became a fierce advocate for the U.S. 34 expansion after her husband, Doug, was killed in a head-on collision on that highway. She left her job as a banker and threw her passion and skills into lobbying for the road work to be done.

“This is huge,” Schnicker said. ”We're finally getting their attention and we're finally getting some of the funding we need."

The 34 Voices student group began at West Central following a fatal accident that occurred in May 2007, prior to the construction of the Illinois Route 94 overpass, right outside the school.

"It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," said Miranda Gullberg, a speech pathologist at the high school. "It was almost at the end of the day, so it could have been any one of us leaving school."

Gullberg was a student there when a car being driven by 35-year-old Melissa Salcedo-Munoz hit a semi truck head-on after it crossed the center line in an effort to avoid two vehicles that were waiting to turn onto Route 94 from Route 34.

"It sounded like rocks in the back of a dump truck," said Gullberg, who was rear-ended while driving on Route 34 as a high school student and still drives on back roads when navigating through Henderson County. "My family and I do whatever we can to avoid Highway 34."

The crash spurred two of Gullberg's classmates to start 34 Voices, and Gullberg became one of the group's initial six members. They spent the next year getting petitions signed, campaigning for their cause and talking with members of the Chamber of Commerce. They also met with legislators in Springfield.

The overpass was constructed in 2012. The student group continued its efforts, the message clear: "20 miles by 2020."

Henderson County is largely rural, with a population of only about 7,000. That can make it difficult to stand out from more populated counties, such as Cook, that tend to get the lion's share of state funding for road and infrastructure projects.

"It takes a lot more for us little guys to get something done by the government," said Dillan Vancil, who joined the coalition about a year ago.