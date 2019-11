PEORIA — A female was shot in the arm during a fight between individuals on the premises of a Shell Gas station in the 1900 block of North Knoxville Avenue on Sunday night.

Peoria police spokesman Amy Dotson said a ShotSpotter alert logged eight shots at 7:06 p.m.

A woman was struck in the arm while sitting inside a vehicle parked at the gas pumps.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening and the woman was not believed to be the target.

The incident is under investigation.