PEORIA — One person was taken to a hospital after a rollover accident Wednesday evening that involved two vehicles in Downtown Peoria.

According to a news release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters responded to the intersection of Glen Oak and Knoxville avenues and Fayette Street about 7:45 p.m. and found one car overturned with the driver inside.

The driver was extricated within about 15 minutes and taken about a block away to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention.

There was no information on whether either driver was cited for the accident.