Ogi Redzic, Caterpillar chief digital officer, participated in CNBC's Technology Executive Council in discussing three lessons he learned regarding technology while with the brand.

In his position, Redzic, who joined Caterpillar in 2018, is tasked with managing the company’s digital strategy and deals with connectivity, e-commerce and enterprise data.

In the guest post Redzic details three points that company leaders should keep in mind when thinking about their digital footprint:

1. Technology is complicated, but digital strategy should be clear and simple.

2. Business customers use tech in their personal lives, and that matters.

3. Building individual digital solutions is the easy part.

Retail changes

According to a report by totallandscapecare.com, Caterpillar will begin offering new means of purchase in order to make it easier for the consumer to purchase products.

Not only will the company push brick and mortar retailers to up their displays, but will also begin offering online purchasing options.

“It’s our job as a manufacturer to make sure that we are giving these customers options of how they want to view our equipment and our machines. So within the showroom, you can find all the specs (and pricing) you need to know about those machines but you can also find it digitally, online,” said Alex Stokman, Cat’s retail development manager for North America.