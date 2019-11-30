PEORIA — Last Christmas was hard on Doris and Eldon Harber, but this one might be worse.

A year ago, the South Peoria couple faced transportation problems: their '77 Ford pickup and '89 Jeep were both out of commission. With their incomes limited to SSI checks because of multiple medical issues, they had a hard time scraping together $134 for an alternator to get the Jeep running.

This holiday season, though the Ford is still on the fritz, the Jeep's engine "ain't too bad," says Eldon Harber, 72. But it can't run too far or too straight. During a recent trip to the store, they came out to find the Jeep had been damaged by a hit-and-run driver.

"It's got a bad rim on the ride side," he says.

A repair doesn't seem likely anytime soon. As it is, they can't much afford gasoline to travel much anyway.

"Sometimes we don't have enough (gas) to visit anyone," says Doris Harber, 59. "We stay at home until the next check."

They have kin in and around Peoria — including grandchildren — they'd like to visit, especially during the holidays. But, for a lack of gas money, the couple likely won't get the chance to make an visits.

Like most days, they'll spend Christmas at home in their small, weathered bungalow with their black lab, Harley Demon. They won't be exchanging presents.

"Sometimes we can afford to give Christmas gifts and sometimes we can't," he says with a slow draw on his pipe. "This year, we can't afford to get nobody nothing."

So, they hope to get a Journal Star food basket, one of more than 4,700 distributed across the region. That way, though they might not be able to go out, a little Christmas cheer will come in.

The Journal Star Christmas Fund has a goal of $155,000. Donations may be made by sending a check to Journal Star Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 1549, Peoria, IL, 61655, or online at christmasfunddonation.com.

