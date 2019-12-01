Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Wrap it up

A DIY holiday gift wrapping session will be offered at 11 a.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria.

Retired teachers meet

The Peoria Area Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Barrack's Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway. Social hour is at 11 a.m. All retired people interested in education are welcome to attend.

Holiday craft time

Create your own holiday fringe t-shirt at 3 p.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria. Bring your own red or green t-shirt.

Beginners yoga

Betsy from the Yoga Projekt will present a beginners yoga class at 5:15 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. A few mats will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. All patrons ages 15 and older are welcome.

Polar Express experience

Children ages 5-14 can bring their pajamas and blankets and enjoy an interactive holiday movie experience at 6 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. To register, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Evening of music

The Illinois Central College Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at ICC's Performing Arts Center on the East Peoria Campus. It's free.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star