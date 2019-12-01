I am a 77-year-old grandmother/widow. On Sunday, Oct. 27, I had been invited to have dinner with my daughter and family. I stopped by the Save A Lot grocery store to pick up a couple of things to take to dinner. After shopping, I arrived at my daughter's in Metamora and I realized that I was missing my purse containing my money, credit cards and important data. I realized that I had probably failed to remove my purse from the grocery cart and so I returned immediately to the store, praying that someone had found it and turned it in. Upon checking with the store staff, I learned that no one had turned it in, so I hurriedly checked all of the carts inside and out and found nothing. I was frantic and immediately went home to try to stop payment on credit cards, etc. I said a few prayers too. As I approached my house, I noticed a car parked in the front with lights on and engine running. I pulled into the driveway and as I got out of the car, I was greeted by a very gracious gentleman who spoke my name and stated that he believed he had something of mine. His name is Lester and his wife and children were in the car. I can't tell you how thankful I was not only to see my purse again, but also that he had gone to that much trouble to return it personally, to be sure that I received it. I couldn't help thinking what an example he set for his children, and I can't thank him enough, but maybe someday I may have an opportunity to pass it forward.

P.W.

Peoria

