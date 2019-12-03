Landmark Lanes will play host to the 2019 Special Olympics state bowling tournament.

More than 250 Special Olympics Illinois athletes will compete in the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m., with the tournament kicking off at 9:45 a.m.

According to a news release from Special Olympics Illinois, state bowling is one of nine state sports competitions. The event is a stand-alone competition and serves as a showcase for athletes to demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout the year.

The public is invited to attend.