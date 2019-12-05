DUNLAP — After 10 years in the city of Peoria, plans are underway for Dunlap School District 323 headquarters to return to the village of Dunlap in a new building.

"I think it's wonderful for the community of Dunlap," school board President Abby Humbles said Thursday. "It's a good-faith showing of loyalty to the village and brings district offices closer to a majority of our schools."

A proposal to build a free-standing building at the corner of Illinois Route 91 and Legion Hall Road, adjacent to Dunlap High School and on property the district already owns, rose to the top of a list of other less-desirable options. Those options included locating the offices at the corner of Legion Hall and Cedar Hills Road and at each of the district's two middle schools.

Board member Theresa Holshouser led the committee that studied 12 different site options in the district and ranked them with a numerical value system.

"During the months of October and November, the team evaluated all owned buildings, land and marketed properties within close proximity to the middle and high schools since this is where the largest percentage of our student population is located," Holshouser said Thursday. "The evaluation resulted in our recommendation — the corner of Route 91 and Legion Hall Road."

The proposal, Holshouser said, "will pay for itself and provide an asset to the district in 15 years due to the elimination of the lease payments."

The district moved its offices from the high school to rented space at 3020 Willow Knolls Drive. Although the rented offices were in the city of Peoria, they were also within the boundaries of the Dunlap School District, which draws a majority of its students from the city. The move 10 years ago was made to open up additional classroom space at the high school, which has since been expanded to accommodate the district's rapid enrollment growth.

The cost of the new 6,000-square-foot district office building is estimated to be between $1.12 million and $1.45 million. It would be paid for without the need for voter approval with the use of Peoria County Facilities Sales Tax Fund money and with the money saved by eliminating leasing costs at the Willow Knolls location. The cost of the construction would equal about 15 years of rent payments, and the district would end up with the equity value of the property it owns.

"It beats throwing away money on rent," Humbles said.

The board agreed at its November meeting to move forward with the project and expects to approve final plans in February.

