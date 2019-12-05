A McDonough County man and woman were arrested early Wednesday after drugs were found during a not-so-routine traffic stop, apparently.

Daniel W. Ballard, 49, and Robin R. Ballard, 46, both of Adair, each posted $330 cash bond and were released from custody following the incident on a rural road southwest of Macomb.

About 2 a.m. Wednesday, a McDonough County Sheriff's deputy stopped a white Ford pickup truck headed west on North 450th Road. Improper lane usage was part of what prompted the stop, according to a news release.

While the truck was pulling to the side of the road, the deputy noticed the driver, later identified as Daniel Ballard, moved into the passenger seat. The passenger, identified as Robin Ballard, moved into the driver's seat.

Daniel Ballard had a revoked driver's license, the deputy discovered. The deputy also discovered more than that, during a probable-cause search of the pickup.

Methamphetamine residue was found inside a metal container in the truck, the release stated.

Both Ballards were transported to the McDonough County Jail in Macomb. They were accused of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

Daniel Ballard also was accused of driving on a revoked license and disobeying a stop sign.