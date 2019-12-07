PEORIA — Though the Salvation Army doesn’t officially start work on its charitable Christmas programs until late September, Thomas Fulop never really stops planning for the holidays.

“I start thinking about it when it’s done,” said Fulop, Tri-County Area social services director for the Salvation Army in Peoria. “Pre-planning for all kinds of stuff happens probably toward the end of September, and we’re pretty much in full gear in October.”

The Salvation Army takes the lead on coordinating the charitable holiday programs for a number of area organizations, including the Journal Star’s annual Christmas Fund. This year the fund, with a donation goal of $155,000, will provide more than 4,700 food baskets and 1,700 toy-filled stockings to needy families in central Illinois.

The effort is enormous, and Fulop is quick to point out the Salvation Army gets lots of help from volunteers and donors.

“For any of the programs we do, we don’t do it alone. We have a plethora of volunteers who come in and make it successful,” he said.

Jim Lindy, owner of Lindy’s Downtown Market in Washington, manages the purchasing of items included in the food baskets. The Midwest Food Bank is also a key participant, donating items and providing the location where baskets are packed. It also helps coordinate the volunteers needed for the packing effort.

Most of the baskets are picked up at several area locations, but a large number are also distributed to people unable to pick them up. Fulop and his staff coordinate the volunteers who distribute baskets to shut-ins. He also coordinates the massive signup effort for people requesting Christmas assistance.

“This morning when I came in, there were more than 100 people waiting outside the door,” said Fulop. “We are doing signups for two and a half days this year. We used to do it longer, but we don’t have the staff. There may be some stragglers after the signup, but we will accommodate them.”

It’s important to get people signed up as early in the holiday season as possible so organizers can make sure they have the right number of age- and gender-appropriate stockings for the Journal Star’s annual Red Stocking Party. This year, the party will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Peoria Civic Center.

The Red Stocking Party is an effort so large it needs its own coordinator. Salvation Army Capt. Jason Bigelow has been doing it for about four years.

“We have 40 to 50 volunteers just for the party,” said Bigelow. Stocking distribution is only part of the event.

“There’s pizza, popcorn, cookies and drinks, and some sort of little Christmas craft. We have Santa and Mrs. Claus come, a big bouncy house for the kids to play on, a DJ, and this year we’ll have a band,” Bigelow said.

The Journal Star Christmas Fund has been providing kids with toys for 106 years. The Journal Star published a story about the effort in 1913. There were 300 red stockings distributed that year, which made 300 “childish hearts beat with previously unknown joy.” In spite of the many changes our society has undergone in the last 106 years, the annual event has maintained its relevance. About 700 people are expected to attend this year.

“We have hundreds of people come through. It can be pretty crazy,” said Bigelow. “I think the event is maybe a bright spot in the holidays for many people.”

