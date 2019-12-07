Guess you can’t blame the Republicans for continuing to hammer the ethics issue that’s overshadowing the Legislature.

Before the veto session, various Republicans held news conferences to announce they were introducing ethics reform bills and demanding that the General Assembly act on them.

That didn’t happen, but that hasn’t deterred the GOP. Five House Republicans last week said Gov. JB Pritzker should call a special session to deal with ethics reform bills. There was no chance that was going to happen and they no doubt knew that. But for now most of the ethics heat is still on various Democrats, so for PR purposes it doesn’t hurt to call for a special session just to remind everyone of what has transpired so far.

They had to know this plea was going nowhere because the legislature opted to punt on most of the ethics bills during the veto session. Instead, lawmakers voted, overwhelmingly, to create the commission. The supporters included two Republicans — Reps. Alan Skillicorn of East Dundee and Dan Caulkins of Decatur — who were among those calling for the special session because the issue is too big to wait until the end of March for the commission’s recommendations.

The argument raised by supporters of creating the ethics commission was that the issues are not as simple as they may seem and that something hastily put together may have unforeseen consequences. You can accept that or not, but that was the argument.

GOP website thriving

And speaking of the Republicans, the Illinois GOP’s demcorruption.com web site is still going strong.

It’s a way for them to build a mailing list and also solicit donations, but it also is a vehicle to take pokes at Democrats who have been in the news for not always positive reasons.

The site features headshots of those Democrats along with a nickname assigned by the Republican Party. (Except in the case of House Speaker Michael Madigan. He’s been known as the “velvet hammer” since forever).

The governor merits an entry on the site thanks to his problem with disappearing toilets from one of his mansions.

According to the site, JB stands for “Junior Blagojevich,” a term former Gov. Bruce Rauner used in last year’s campaign.

They said it

”We need to take corruption and throw it out of this building.” — Skillicorn, at the Statehouse news conference calling for a special ethics session.

Moving on

There is life after the General Assembly, even in the legislative arena — in a sense.

Pritzker made his appointments to the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform that will either make suggestions for meaningful reform legislation on those topics or be a colossal nothing, based largely on your cynicism level. Two of those appointments were David Harris and Steve Andersson, two former House Republican lawmakers who essentially ended their legislative careers when they voted to end the historic budget impasse.

Harris was named director of the Department of Revenue by Pritzker. He was a long time member of the House Revenue Committee so he has a deep knowledge of revenue issues. The appointment was more than just a reward for helping end the impasse.

Andersson is a lawyer, but he also registered as a lobbyist after leaving the legislature. Unfortunately, that disqualifies him from serving on the task force which was set up as a lobbyist (and former lobbyist) free zone.

After Andersson was found to be ineligible for the commission, Pritzker replaced him with former Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno, herself a victim of the budget impasse. She stuck her neck way out to work with Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat, to strike a deal on ending the impasse. When it failed, Cullerton said was because Rauner sabotaged the effort. Radogno then resigned.

