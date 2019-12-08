WASHINGTON — It's Sue Freeberg's job each year to find five Washington homeowners filled with the Christmas spirit who are willing to open their homes to the public on the second Tuesday in December.

"The key is getting a mix of old and modern homes because that's what defines Washington," she said.

Mission accomplished for 2019.

The Washington Historical Society's 34th annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Tuesday features one old home and four modern ones, and Freeberg didn't have to do any arm twisting to get the homeowners on board.

"Everything fell into place this year," she said.

Owners of the four modern homes each volunteered to be part of the tour. Freeberg contacted the owners of the old home, who quickly agreed to be part of the 2019 tour after opening their home for the tour more than a decade ago.

"I've been putting together the tour for 12 years," said Freeberg, who is chair of the Historical Society's events and programs committee.

"When I thank the homeowners, I mean it very sincerely," she said. "Their generosity is so important for the tour and the Historical Society."

The tour is the Historical Society's lone fundraiser and is the only event presented by the group where there's a charge.

Advance tickets ($17) for the tour are available until Monday at Kimpling's Ace Washington, Studio 901, Homespun, Step Back in Time, the Washington Park District and Washington Chamber of Commerce offices, or by using PayPal at www.washingtonilhs.com.

Tickets the day of the tour ($20) will be available by cash or check starting at 10 a.m. in the Historical Society's headquarters at the Dement-Zinser House, 105 Zinser Place.

The tour will run from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Two homes on the tour are in the Trail's Edge subdivision.

They are a condo at 1302 Mitchell St. owned by Darlene Philips and a home at 821 Anne St. owned by Roger French and his sister Jackie French.

The other two modern homes are at 604 N. Main St., owned by Patrick Murphey and Julie Burns, and at 701 Wellington St., owned by Brice and Robin Hahn.

The old home is at 108 N. High St., owned by Les and Penny Wright.

The Dement-Zinser House will be open during tour hours. Spiced cider and cookies will be available, and period Christmas décor will be displayed.

For the second year in a row, the Blacksmith Steakhouse, 101 Washington Square, will donate a portion of sales on the day of the tour to the Historical Society.

Breakfast and lunch hours at the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner hours are 4 to 9 p.m.

