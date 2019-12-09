Multi-platinum country-music artist Travis Tritt has scheduled a performance in Peoria.

Tritt's concert is to begin at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at the Peoria Civic Center Theater, according to a release issued Monday morning.

Tickets are to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at the Civic Center box office. Prices were unavailable.

A Georgia native, the 56-year-old Tritt made his national recording debut in 1989. Since then, he has released seven platinum albums, part of 30 million he has sold.

Tritt also has had 20 top-10 country singles, including "Help Me Hold On," "Foolish Pride" and "Here's A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)." The Grand Ole Opry member has won two Grammy Awards and four Country Music Association awards.

According to his website, Tritt is undertaking a solo-acoustic tour in January and February. In March and April, he is to perform with legendary Southern-rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd during its seemingly never-ending farewell tour.

Here's a video of one of Tritt's hits, which also offers good advice.