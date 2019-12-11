WEST PEORIA — A delay during a billiards tournament prompted an impatient player to slug another.

At 8:44 p.m. Nov. 30, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was called to Racks on the Rocks, a pool hall at 2800 W. Farmington Road, on a report of two men fighting.

To police, a 19-year-old man said he had been "called away" during a game against a 27-year-old man, according to a sheriff's report. The 27-year-old, apparently perturbed about the stoppage in play, punched the younger man, dislodging a tooth, the report stated.

"I observed (his) front left tooth to be missing and fresh lacerations on his lips," a deputy wrote in the report.

The 27-year-old told the deputy that "he just wanted to leave and didn't want anything done and that no one needed to go to jail," the report stated.

Seemingly intoxicated, the man had dried blood on his face and a 2-inch gash on his forehead, the report stated. As shown on security footage, those injuries apparently happened after the first blow as the 19-year-old pushed his attacker, then struck him "multiple times," the report stated.

The case was forwarded to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office to review for possible charges.