A Mapleton man was arrested Friday in connection with four instances of vandalism and other crimes involving dead animals left at Peoria County residences.

Dahlton Deal, 22, was booked on a felony charge of burglary and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to a residence, six counts of animal cruelty and four counts of disorderly conduct. He remained in custody Saturday at the Peoria County Jail.

The charges reflect two spates of vandalism, said Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell. In August near Trivoli dead raccoons were left dangling from white-rope nooses outside two residences, while at a third dwelling wildlife guts were stuffed into a mailbox. Then, about a week ago inside a house under construction near Glasford, a dead possum was left hanging from a rafter while a dead raccoon was left inside; that property was also struck by other acts vandalism.

At the Glasford property, a vehicle and possible suspect were reported to police by the landowners. However, neither that vehicle nor that person were involved with the crimes, the sheriff said. Further, he said Deal has no apparent connection to any of the owners of the four vandalized properties. The sheriff did not know of a possible motive.

