In the latest episode of The Disappearance of Robert Bee, Ash Patino and crew posit that there are two sides to the investigation: the community and the police.

The atmosphere that divide created in Pekin, at least among the scores of citizens who created search teams — at times against the wishes of law enforcement — was terse, breeding a certain type of skepticism among residents about the investigation.

After hearing from a man described as a bow hunter in the docuseries who claims to have seen Bee days after his disappearance, director of photography Koehl Ehlers asks if police did their full due diligence.

“The police have stated several different times they have exhausted all leads, they’ve followed up seriously with every single tip, they’ve done all of these things, and yet now we meet this guy that flies directly in the face of that,” he said.

“It’s an interesting conversation about what happened on the police side of things. It’s not like the community really turned their back on this.”

Though the episode reveals that people were continuing to organize searches, it does level with police regarding the sheer volume of tips and information, both helpful and otherwise, they received.

Pekin Daily Times correspondent Michael Smothers details the case of a woman who was arrested after giving a false tip to police, and Bee’s neighbor Terri Rice questions the motives of some who were involved in the independent searches.

“I think there was a lot of good people [who] were doing good things by going out and trying to find him, but I do believe that there were some bad people that [were] also causing more harm than [good],” said Rice.

In addition to showcasing the reaction of the community to news of Bee’s disappearance, the series again highlights the immediate reaction of his closest family members, his mother Lisa Bee and sister Stephanie Bee.

His mother discusses her bout with drugs and eventual hospitalization, leading to time spent in a rehabilitation facility.

Cell phone videos from both Lisa and Stephanie Bee are shown.

In the first, Lisa Bee partially celebrates over a month sober before breaking down over the disappearance of her son, and shares her struggle with addiction.

“I’m so depressed, there are days that I still want to hurt myself,” she said. “People don’t have to go through what I go through everyday, not knowing where your kid is at, not knowing if he’s coming home.”

In a self-recorded video, Stephanie Bee reaches out to her brother, hoping he sees the recording, and asks him to come home or reach out.

“Please get a hold of me. I’ll do whatever I have to do to get all this cleared up for you honey, and keep you safe,” she said. “Remember the promise I made you, I would always love you and keep you safe.”

If there are indeed two sides to every story, here's to waiting for a sit down between Patino and the Pekin Police Department.