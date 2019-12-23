TISKILWA — A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in rural Bureau County resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man, authorities stated.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. on Tiskilwa Bottom Road, about one-quarter mile west of County Road 2050 East. The site is east of Tiskilwa and west of Interstate 180.

Bureau County Sheriff's Office deputies found a vehicle rolled over and on fire, a report stated.

In addition to the fatality, a 23-year-old woman was injured. She was transported from the scene. It wasn't clear where she was taken, nor the extent of her injuries.

Names were being withheld, pending notification of relatives. The accident also was under investigation.