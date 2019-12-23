Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Dec. 23.

The Downtown Peoria site of Richard's on Main has been dormant for almost two years. But a new restaurant and bar is preparing to fill that subterranean space.

Jai's Multicultural Cuisine might open as soon as Friday in the basement of 311 Main St., according to its proprietor, Juan Padilla-Garcia.

As the name might suggest, the menu is to draw from multiple food styles. European and Latin American cuisines are to be featured, as is soul food.

Padilla-Garcia plans to open at 7 a.m. daily with a breakfast buffet. It is to transition to a lunchtime spread that features Greek-style and jerk chicken, collard greens and Mexican and Puerto Rican food, among other things.

The buffet is geared toward Downtown workers who might not have much time to eat, according to Padilla-Garcia.

"They want to eat quick and have a conversation with friends or their co-workers," he said.

The supper menu still is in progress, but it isn't expected to be served buffet style. Seafood and steaks are to be prominent.

Jai's also is to serve alcohol and is to be open until 1 a.m. nightly, Padilla-Garcia said. Depending on business, a 4 a.m. closure is possible down the road.

That would mimic the usual closing time for Richard's on Main, which for years was a late-night Downtown food-and-drink staple. It closed in March 2018.

Richard's successor came about after Padilla-Garcia, who is from the southwest side of Chicago, wanted to do something different somewhere different as the new decade began.

Padilla-Garcia became acquainted with Peoria through work. He used to deliver produce and other perishables from Chicago to restaurants in the Peoria area.

"Peoria was a great destination," he said. "I always found it fascinating. We had a family discussion about moving out of the city. I said, 'I know this city Peoria. We should check it out.'"

Padilla-Garcia checked out a number of possible restaurant sites around town before he settled on the basement across Main Street from the Peoria County Courthouse.

Jai's appears to be a family operation. The name stems from the first initials of Padilla-Garcia and his sisters Ashley and Itzel. Padilla-Garcia said his father has restaurant experience at fine-dining establishments in Chicago, including Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse and Tuscany Italian Restaurant.

It's a good bet none of those places has a painting quite like the one on a wall at Jai's.

“Nymphs and Satyr,” which depicts frolicking nudes, s a Peoria Historical Society possession. Legend states famed prohibitionist Carrie Nation attempted to attack it with an ax a century ago, when the mural was in place at another Peoria tavern.

Padilla-Garcia said the painting will remain in place at Jai's, as it did at Richard's.

"When I saw the painting, I thought it was pretty cool," he said. "It's an honor to have that. It's part of history, and I like history."

