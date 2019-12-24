Sometimes things do get accomplished in the state's capitol.

The Pekin and Morton wrestling teams each made a worthwhile trip to Springfield High School on Saturday, winning a trophy and medals in the 50th annual Joe Bee Memorial Tournament.

Pekin took third place in the team standings and brought home a trophy for a top-three team finish. Morton placed sixth in the 11-team field.

Nine of Pekin's 11 wrestlers placed in the top five in their weight class and earned a medal for a top-five individual finish.

Two Pekin wrestlers and two Morton wrestlers won their weight class championship.

The quartet of champions includes Pekin's Ryan Haynes (138) and Jared Dowell (182) and Morton's Cory Hoyle (120) and Tristan Parker (170).

Defending tournament team champion Avon (Ind.) won the team title again with 245.5 points and LaSalle-Peru was second with 198.

Pekin (162.5), Granite City (151), Chatham Glenwood (142.5), Morton (138.5), East Moline United Township (70), Springfield (60), Limestone (43.5), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (35) and Springfield Southeast (27) rounded out the team standings.

"There weren't as many teams there (Saturday) as in past tournaments, but the competition was still good," said Pekin coach John Jacobs. "Avon is a very strong team."

Pekin's Devin Tovrea (152), Shamon Handegan (160) and Tyler Haynes (195) each placed second, giving the Dragons five wrestlers in weight class championship matches.

Drake Hawkins (132) of Pekin was third, Karson Lamb (220) was fourth, and DeMarcus Watson (106) and Chase Roepenack (145) each was fifth.

Ryan Haynes improved his season record to 16-0. Dowell is now 15-0.

"Ryan (Haynes) had tough opponents in his last three matches," Jacobs said. "Tyler (Haynes) lost in the finals to a kid who finished second at state last year.

"Devin (Tovrea) did great for a second-year wrestler and Shamon (freshman Shamon Handegan) wrestled well in his first high school tournament."

Ryan Haynes pinned three opponents before edging LaSalle-Peru's Ashton Kellett 4-3 in the weight class championship match.

Haynes pinned Granite City's Alex Martinez (1:01), Springfield's Jaymarcus McGrone (1:33) and Avon's Colton Robert (4:36) before beating Kellett.

Dowell pinned Morton's Gray (1:22) and Limestone's Mekhai James (2:48) before beating Avon's Joshua Jones 10-8 in the weight class championship match.

In other weight class championship matches involving Pekin wrestlers, Avon's Nolan McAfee pinned Tovrea in 1:56, Granite City's George Kisor beat Handegan 8-6 and Glenwood's Mitch Hutmacher pinned Tyler Haynes in 1:36.

Jacobs said it was a team effort that earned the Dragons a team trophy.

"Even our two kids who didn't place (in the top-five) in their weight class were out there battling," he said.

Other individual medal winners for Morton were Zane Ely (second at 113), Connor Kidd (third at 106), Ethan Gray (third at 220), Ryle Holcombe (third at 285) and Cord Pearce (fifth at 120).

New Springfield wrestling coach Sean Kenny — the Senators' third coach in three years — said he wants to build the tournament field back to the 20 to 23 teams that used to compete.

"I'm sure having different coaches here three straight years has had an impact on the number of teams competing in the tournament," Kenny said. "I'm not going anywhere, so hopefully that stability will help the tournament."

The tournament is named for former Springfield wrestling standout Joe Bee, who died in 1996 at age 21 in a drowning accident in Lake Charleston while he was attending Eastern Illinois University.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.