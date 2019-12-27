LACON — Area truckers gathered in Lacon with their semis Friday morning to bid a fitting farewell to one of their own.

About 40 of the rigs formed a convoy to escort the one with a flatbed trailer carrying the casket of Dennis Shafer of rural Wyoming from Lenz Memorial Home in central Lacon to a rural cemetery in the northwest corner of Marshall County.

Shafer, a second-generation trucker and farmer, died Dec. 21 at age 47 after a long illness. He left behind his wife, Rita, who runs a day care, and five children at home, as well as his parents and a brother.

The family had put out the word that they would like his fellow truckers to accompany him to St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Camp Grove, and word of mouth and social media seemed to have done the rest, according to funeral director David Lenz Jr. and some of the participants.

“Everybody just kind of spread the word that there was going to be a truckers’ convoy,” said Adam Wilson of Bradford, a driver for Ezra Rumbold & Son Inc. of Wyoming. “All the truckers talk to each other, and the word just spread like wildfire.”

Shafer started out driving for his father, Dan Shafer, and later started his own company. He hauled grain for area farms and also materials for construction projects at different times of the year.

“The highway and the grain elevator will be a lot lonelier from now on,” Mike Weber of ADM Grain in Lacon wrote on a tribute page on the Lenz website.

The method of transport marked the first time that Lenz had ever “put a casket on a semi,” he noted later in the day, and the crowd at the service was unusually large, he added.

“We had standing room only,” he said. “I haven’t had one of those in at least eight years.”

Memorial donations can be made to Dennis Shafer Children’s Education Fund at First National Bank of Lacon, 111 S. Broad St., Lacon IL 61540.

