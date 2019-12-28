PEORIA — We can always do more.

Christmas and Thanksgiving are behind us now for 2019. The Journal Star Christmas Fund is winding down.

But the need for help knows no season.

Every year, we see the letters come in to the Journal Star. Some are asking for help. Others are asking for help for someone else. Many are donating money as a way to memorialize a loved one.

This year, the staff of Mardell Manor in Pekin made a donation in honor of their benefactor, Mardell Urish.

She founded the senior shared housing facility and was actually older than many of the residents there.

Urish, who was a registered nurse since 1944, died in May at age 93. So for friends and family and clients, this was the first Christmas without the matriarch.

"When I had worked at a nursing home, it made me aware of so many older people that need a little help but do not need full nursing home care," Urish told the Pekin Times in a 2013 story. "The idea of a facility like ours just kind of came to me, so I called the Illinois Department of Public Health in Peoria to find out what I had to do and what would be expected of me.

"Several others kind of patterned their homes after ours later, but a lot of them are no longer in existence."

On her 93rd birthday, Urish was recognized on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos for her strength and excellence as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

She leaves behind a professional legacy of caring for people. And a personal one that included 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Then there was Erwin David Kingcade, of Peoria. He sent us a simple letter that got right to the point of his predicament:

"My phone was stolen. I have one leg. I'm on a walker. I need a Christmas basket: I'm hungry. Thanks."

And then there is the case of Ralph and Cathy Burgess in Peoria. An anonymous letter sent our way detailed the selfless, loving grandparents:

"These are grandparents who have legal guardianship of five of their grandchildren. These are such wonderful people ... have put their lives on hold.

"Their van broke down two weeks ago and it cost them $1,600 to fix it. These kids are so in need of a good Christmas, and so are (Cathy and Ralph)."

The letter went on to detail health issues Ralph was dealing with. It noted one of the grandchildren was autistic. The oldest, a 15-year-old girl, loves to do hair and nails.

Next was a 13-year-old boy who loves bears and sports.

Then a 12-year-old who loves to take pictures and dreams of having a camera.

The 11-year-old autistic boy loves superheroes.

And there is a 6-year-old who loves trucks and planes.

"If anyone deserves a Christmas miracle, it's this family," the letter writer said.

There is no shortage of people in need, no matter what time of year it is.

This is the 107th year for the Christmas Fund. Money provides food baskets and toy-stuffed red stockings for needy families in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and Fulton counties.

More than 4,700 food baskets were distributed and 1,700 red stockings were given to children ages 3 to 11 this year, but monetary donations are still being accepted to help reach the goal of $155,000.

Donations can be made online at christmasfunddonation.com or through the mail at Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 1549, Peoria IL 61655.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.