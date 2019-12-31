As another holiday season ends, The Jimmy Binkley Christmas Machine is amazed and overjoyed to report this news:

Your generosity has expanded our yuletide-cheer territory into five counties.

That’s a good thing, even if Binkley elves are a bit pooped-out. Though more helpers get on board each year, the goodwill effort keeps growing.

And so does reader kindness, which fuels The Jimmy Binkley Christmas Machine. Before this season, I’d never seen so many piles of goodies. The City of West Peoria’s garage, which doubles as the Binkley warehouse, was repeatedly overwhelmed with bags and boxes of contributions. Henry, Elf No. 1 at the garage, somehow kept everything in order until we could distribute everything. Frankly, it’s hard to keep up with your generosity, which is a good problem to have.

I wonder what Jimmy would think about all this. It’s been nearly two decades since the piano man (who died at age 91 in early 2015) first asked for Journal Star help with the main bash, the Jimmy Binkley Christmas Party for Seniors. This year, in addition to the usual parties we have in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties, we were able to share gifts in Fulton and Sangamon counties.

That’s a lot of giving. It’s not as if we employ anyone or are organized as a 501(c)3. So, any donations — gifts as well as volunteering — is truly done out of love.

Here’s a rundown of what you did:

• Gifts, stuffed animals and lunch for about 150 guests at the main party Dec. 5 American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville. Thanks also to Elks Lodge 20 for food and dessert.

• Gifts and stuffed animals (plus Higher Ground, an ensemble from First Baptist Church of Peoria) for about 60 residents a Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.

• Gifts and stuffed animals (plus Ukulele Fun Strum) for about 50 residents at Snyder Village in Metamora.

• Gifts and stuffed animals (plus pianist Amy Reed). for about 40 residents at Fondulac Rehabilitation and Health Care in East Peoria .

• Gifts and stuffed animals (plus keyboardist Morgan Cowen) for about 75 women, men and children at the emergency shelter at Dream Center Peoria.

• Gifts and stuffed animals (plus guitarist Randy Fisk) for 20 moms and 10 children at the shelter at the South Side Mission.

• Gifts and stuffed animals (plus gospel singer Ezell Hardimon) for about 25 residents at St. Francis Woods.

• Gifts and stuffed animals for about 70 guests at an in-house party at Courtyard Estates of Peoria.

• Gifts for 75 men at the Peoria Rescue Mission, plus dozens of bonus socks.

• Gifts and stuffed animals for 120 adults, plus stuffed animals for dozens of children, visiting the Dream Center’s Hope Store.

• Gifts and stuffed animals for about 60 residents at Clayberg Nursing Center in Cuba.

• Gifts and stuffed animals for about 50 residents at St Joseph's Home of Springfield.

• About 400 stuffed animals for youths at the Carver Center.

• Gifts and household supplies for multiple families who fell through the cracks of social-service agencies.

• Stuffed animals for hundreds of other children (including grown-up children).

• Extra toiletries and other items for Peoria social-service agencies.

Thanks to all. And rest up, elves: work for next Christmas will start before you know it.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.