Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace conducted an end-of-the-season news conference Tuesday regarding his sorry excuse for an NFL team.

Sorry for editorializing a bit. But anybody who watched the Bears play this season, which ended Sunday, can be forgiven for the frustration.

The Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-19 in the season finale to finish 8-8. Bear in mind the Vikings, who are headed to the playoffs, fielded plenty of non-starters in that game.

The so-what victory over the Vikes — coached by Mike Zimmer, who was born in Peoria — culminated a season of disappointment for the Bears, who last year were 12-4 and won their division.

Despite the double-doink early exit from the playoffs, big things were expected from the team and from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

None of that came to pass, so to speak. In fact, the Bears and Trubisky regressed.

Pace has a lot to which to answer. Here's hoping Bears chairman George McCaskey, who also participated in a media scrum Tuesday, prepped him well regarding how to handle a somewhat-hostile press corps.

After all, McCaskey once was a media member — in Peoria, of course, because this is the Center of the Universe (TM).

McCaskey is in his early 60s, eighth-oldest among the 11 children of Virginia McCaskey, the principal owner of the Bears, who on Sunday turns 97. She is the eldest child of Bears founder and former coach George Halas.

It's obvious, then, that football is in George McCaskey's blood. But that hasn't been his only interest.

After he graduated from Arizona State University with bachelor's and law degrees, McCaskey pursued a career in journalism. He had been a sports reporter for the ASU student newspaper.

But TV reporting is what led him to Peoria in the early 1980s, at WEEK-TV (25). There he met his future wife and covered local news.

Among the stories McCaskey covered in 1981 was the annual Christmas present East Bluff resident Ed Clinch received — a coconut.

The practical joke was perpetrated on Clinch from 1948 until 1997, when Clinch died. His family was behind the deliveries. They were done in unusual fashion.

Helicopters, relay teams, animals and people dressed as Santa Claus and a gorilla were among Clinch's coconut presenters. The annual event became a city-wide topic of interest.

McCaskey's reportage of the 1981 delivery can be viewed by clicking here. Video was posted recently to the Retro Peoria page on Facebook.

The presenter that year was the late Rollie Keith, a TV weatherman who at the time was transitioning from what was known as WRAU (now Heart of Illinois ABC) to WMBD.

Because Keith was with WEEK's competition, McCaskey never referred to him by name. Keith was identified only as a former Creve Coeur weatherman.

A little awkward, perhaps, but McCaskey appeared to handle the task with aplomb.

McCaskey eventually left Peoria for other reporting jobs in Tulsa, Okla., and Chicago. Then, he put his law degree to use by becoming an assistant state's attorney in Lee and DeKalb counties.

That ended in 1991, when McCaskey finally joined the family business. He was the Bears' director of ticket operations for 20 years before he became chairman, in 2011.

It might be safe to say the Bears' lead-balloon 2019 season drove McCaskey nuts. Or coconuts, perhaps.

The song heard on the way to work might summarize the need for change among the Monsters of the Midway.