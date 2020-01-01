CANTON — The first customer who wanted to purchase recreational marijuana at Rise Canton arrived at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

That was about 15 hours before the facility was to open Wednesday, when recreational sales became legal in Illinois.

Several others followed that first customer throughout the rest of Tuesday and into the wee hours of the new year.

About 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, 45 minutes before Rise Canton opened, the parking lot at 3104 N. Main St. was filled to capacity and around 200 people were lined up, ready and waiting.

Rise Canton Manager Greg Gossett said he was not surprised in the least regarding the number of people lined up to purchase marijuana legally.

“I expect it to be like this all day,” he said in reference to the line of people still waiting, with others arriving to stand in line.

Gossett said he had been at work since about 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Rise Canton was rebranded from its original name, Salveo Health & Wellness. In August, the medical-cannabis dispensary became one of the first five in Illinois to be authorized to sell recreational pot.

A 4,000-square-foot, $450,000 expansion took place to allow for the recreational side of the business.

The menu features 150 different products in various forms.