A first in Illinois, Wednesday's recreational-marijuana sales seemed reminiscent of the last time a prohibition ended.

Gleeful patrons, big crowds, short supplies, price complaints, media frenzy — all that happened in and around Peoria Wednesday, just as in December 1933. Back then, as Prohibition ended and alcohol flowed again, Peoria got whipped up in excitement.

Granted, there was a key difference: alcohol had been legal in America until the Eighteenth Amendment, whereas recreational pot hadn't ever been legal in Illinois before Wednesday (and, as far as the federal government is concerned, remains illegal). And, to be sure, bootlegging kept Peoria nightlife in high gear even during Prohibition.

But otherwise, just as cannabis connoisseurs enthusiastically flocked to dispensaries Wednesday, Peorians eagerly sought to slake their thirst as Prohibition ended Dec. 5, 1933.

Just as with the legalizing of recreation weed in Illinois, public anticipation and media attention got cranked up in 1933 in advance of repeal. That Dec. 4, the Peoria Journal's front page — often dominated by world news — touted the headline, "City Prepares To Celebrate Dry Era Death." As the story gushed, "Liquor again will be flowing legally throughout the city. It is expected that the city will take on that atmosphere so characteristic of New Year's Eve, as celebrations have been announced for a number of places."

The Jefferson Hotel boasted 200 reservations for its new nightclub, while other hotels — the Pere Marquette, Mayer, Seneca, Lincoln and LaSalle — also planned bashes.

None of those establishments ran ads in the paper, nor did any taverns. They didn't need to. Not only was demand high, but local newspaper did their promotion work for them.

For example, a Dec. 4 story in the Journal explained, "Hard liquors will be sold at such prices as will meet the taste and pocketbook of the individual." For those wanting more specific news-you-can-use, the paper ran a chart the next day, listing cocktail prices for "Repeal Night" at an unnamed but "leading" Peoria hotel. For example, a shot of middling whiskey would run 15 cents (about $3 in today's dollars) an Old Fashioned could be had for 30 cents (about $6 today) and a Tom Collins would set you back 40 cents (almost $8 today).

At some Illinois dispensaries this week, some items were reported to be in low supply, especially cannabis flower. In the same vein, Peoria's 1933 hot spots were frantically trying to get their hands on any and all liquor, and rail cars of spirits were expected to arrive by the big night.

Though there were complaints of possible price gouging, establishments promised to be accommodating (and, therefore, profitable) as possible. As 40-plus new liquor licenses were issued in the city on the eve of Prohibition's end, the Journal predicted, "It is expected that a number of retail stories will .. remain open until all are served."

Further, Peoria planned to sync with the rest of nation in kicking up its heels again. As with New Year's Eve TV telecasts decades later, Dec. 5 radio broadcasts were to cut in to parties in Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

But even with all the build-up, Repeal Night — just like Wednesday's kickoff with recreational pot —went off without any major problems.

"To the cheers of thousands and the clatter of ice and the hurrying of waiters who were doing everything possible to serve the public, John Barleycorn swpet into the city Tuesday night," the Journal recounted Dec. 6. "Needs to state, several thousand Peorias enjouyed his return, even thought as a visitor he carried a high price. And only one man was arrested y city police as disorderly and intoxication.

"Judged from appearance of things Tuesday night, John Barley corn is a well dressed fellow, at least as compared to the lowly creature who was outlawed many years ago."

The more things change, the more they say the same — especially in Peoria.

