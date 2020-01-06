PEKIN — Maquet’s Rail House keeps getting not only bigger, but better.

Last year, Maquet’s bought adjacent land to expand the business, which opened in a regetrified downtown retail shop in 2014. The reason: the operation had pinned its hopes on the bar — especially a rotating roster of draft craft beers — but the menu turned out to be a crowd-pleaser. With kitchen sales way beyond expectations, Maquet’s had no option but to grow to accommodate the crowds.

The newer section is much like the other bar and dining areas, swathed in brick, wood, TVs and sparkle — though perhaps it's a bit brighter. Many diners bring kids, such is the pleasant and upbeat atmosphere.

But I do declare: the grub — about which Dining Out raved months after Maquet’s open — somehow seems to be getting even better.

A key is the wood-fired pizza oven, which anchors a corner of the new section. Of 13 specialty pizzas, my wife and I tried the rail house ($14 for a 12-incher), touted as a house "favorite" — and we can see why. The pie — staring pepperoni and pappadew peppers — brimmed with a sweet-spicy zing, thanks to Mike's Hot Honey.

Meantime, from a long list of 28 sandwiches and burgers, the portobello cap ($8) is astounding. It’s not just something to have a meat alternative: the flavor is richly satisfying, with remarkable accents from feta cheese and garlic aioli. Plus, the sandwich's multiple textures — the succulent mushroom, the chewy brioche and the bubbly cheese — combine for a fulfilling mouth feel.

With sides a la carte, we instead opted for a pair of appetizers — each on opposite ends of the taste-bud spectrum. The hummus ($8) was smooth and mild, a perfect accompaniment to slices of cucumber and baguette. The garlic knots ($6) exploded with flavor, even more so when dunked in the side cup of sweet marinara sauce.

We took home a Nutella s'mores dessert pizza ($12), involving a layering of the hazelbut spread, mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce. It was solid if not spectacular.

Meantime during the meal, our waitress was pretty much perfect: attentive but not obnoxious, quick but not rushed, friendly but not cloying. Thanks.

