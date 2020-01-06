Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Jan. 6.

Not-so-longtime Nick in the Morning readers might remember our story last week about how Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey once was a television reporter in Peoria.

We presented a video clip of one of the stories McCaskey produced during his brief, early-1980s tenure at WEEK-TV (25). It was about the annual gag-gift presentation of a coconut to East Bluff resident Ed Clinch.

The Clinch-coconut story had become quite the thing over the years, with deliveries made in all sorts of bizarre ways by the Peoria area's famous and not-as-famous.

McCaskey covered it the year the delivery was made by Rollie Keith, longtime weatherman for WRAU-TV (19, now Heart of Illinois ABC) and WMBD-TV (31).

Channel 19 was based in Creve Coeur at the time, and Keith had worked there off-and-on for 20 years. When he visited Clinch, Keith — who died in 2005 — was transitioning across the Illinois River to Channel 31, where he spent 15 years until his 1996 retirement.

We mentioned McCaskey's story never referred to Keith by name. Understandable. After all, Keith worked for McCaskey's competition.

But we didn't mention some of the zingers McCaskey worked into his story. Keith was the recipient.

"In previous years, the Clinch coconut has arrived by parachute, helicopter, ambulance, horseback — even the police canine corps," McCaskey intoned. "Apparently, all the good ideas have been used up.

"This year's offering was delivered in rather pedestrian fashion by a former Creve Coeur weatherman. Clinch hid well his disappointment."

Said retired Channel 25 anchorman/legend Tom McIntyre: "I thought it was hilarious."

Not everybody shared McIntyre's reaction, Keith most prominently among them.

In true Paul Harvey "The Rest of the Story" fashion, we now can report how Keith took McCaskey's ribbing. Not well, apparently.

McIntrye told us McCaskey had a wicked sense of humor. But as soon has his Clinch-coconut story aired, the Channel 25 newsroom received a telephone call.

It was from Keith, and it was not congratulatory, as McIntyre remembers it.

"I picked up the phone and he said, 'This is Rollie Keith. That young man should be disciplined. He has no respect for his elders,'" McIntyre said.

Apparently, McCaskey was sitting next to McIntyre as Keith ranted.

"Rollie said, 'I hope you'll strongly admonish that young man,'" McIntyre said, then hung up.

"I looked at McCaskey and said, 'Consider yourself admonished.'"

McIntyre might not have quite believed McCaskey was working in Peoria in the first place, given his pedigree. That's something he didn't broadcast to his fellow employees, evidently.

For the first few months McCaskey was at Channel 25, nobody realized his background. Not until his paycheck revealed his middle name — "Halas," as in George Halas, McCaskey's grandfather and founder of the Bears and co-founder of the NFL.

"What the hell is he doing here?" McIntyre said in summarizing the newsroom reaction.

McCaskey was in Peoria only about a year, McIntyre said. The Bears scion went on to larger TV markets, then became an assistant state's attorney in northern Illinois before he joined the family business about 30 years ago.

But it appears Peoria and McIntyre made an impression on McCaskey. When McIntyre retired about five years ago, McCaskey sent him a personalized, No. 25 Bears jersey.

"He was a genuinely nice guy," McIntyre said.

And now you know ... the song heard on the way to work, which became popular not long after McCaskey left town.