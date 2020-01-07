MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Dennis Jay, 66; Debra Merritt, 65; both Washington.
David Kraus, 54, Pekin; Rhonda Kohler, 52, Marquette Heights.
Michael Lauer, 56; Michele Whitmer, 50; both Farmington.
Gregory Osman, 32; Latisha Harding, 31; both Eureka.
Andrew Pershing, 23; Tiana Sherman, 22; both Washington.
Clayton Santos, 38; Dawn Zapata, 44; both North Plainfield, N.J.
John Talili, 25, Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Aswathy Krishnakumar, 24, Edwards.
Travis Woolen, 22, Eureka; Breana Bauman, 22, Princeville.
Woodford County
Joseph Skelton, 22; Whitney Remmert, 22; both Eureka.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Forbes, Ethan and Alicia.