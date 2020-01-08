PEORIA — When Gov. JB Pritzker granted more than 11,000 pardons for low-level marijuana convictions, there were none from Peoria, Winnebago or McLean counties.

That's because those counties, and seven others including the collar counties and Cook County, are in the second wave of expungements and pardons. It's possible those 10 counties will see some pardons come within a month to six weeks. The initial round was for misdemeanor convictions that involved simple possession of marijuana.

The expungements were mandated by Illinois' legalization of recreational marijuana. As part of that new law, thousands of convictions will be wiped off the books in phases. Automatic expungements will be granted for arrests involving less than 30 grams, or about about one ounce. Convictions for possessing 30 to 500 grams — about a pound — will have to go before a judge, who will review each case individually.

Here in central Illinois, Tazewell County led the way with 173 expungements. Fulton was second with 152, and Woodford third with 122. After that, the numbers drop off significantly. Marshall County had 23. Putnam County had 20, and Stark County had 14. Knox County had none in this wave.

The idea behind expungements was to allow people who were convicted to have an easier shot at getting a job, housing or financial aid for college. This is because such records show up in criminal background checks.

Offenders are “forced to live in permanent second-class citizenship ... and forced to face those collateral consequences everywhere,” said Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat who led the expungement push, last summer.

State officials estimate there are 770,000 marijuana-related criminal records eligible for expungement.