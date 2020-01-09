PEKIN — An East Peoria man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison with his guilty pleas to possessing videos and photos of young children engaged in sex with adult men.

Michael Giebelhausen, 36, faced up to 14 years on two counts of possessing child pornography. Two others were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Several of the numerous depictions featured girls about age 6, including one who was bound and gagged, while another involved a child about 2, court records stated.

Giebelhausen was charged last May after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Illinois Attorney General’s Office that it had received notice from an internet website that child porn files had been uploaded to the website by a user with an email address bearing Giebelhausen’s name, records stated.

Illinois State Police investigators learned the upload apparently came from a computer owned by Giebelhausen’s employer, records stated.

Investigators searched Giebelhausen’s home at 209 Schlag Lane and found additional porn files, “including many in which the children were bound and/or restrained,” records stated. They also found photos that, while not pornographic, depicted children’s feet and other body parts.

Giebelhausen had remained free on $50,000 bond since his arrest.