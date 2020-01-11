PEORIA — Traffic-collision alerts have been issued in the City of Peoria and Peoria County.

In the city and county, motorists involved in non-injury vehicle crashes should exchange information and report an accident in person later to the appropriate police departments.

In the city, a report should be made at the Peoria Police Department, 600 SW Adams St., within 36 hours after the end of the alert. All parties involved in an accident must be present in order to file the report with Peoria police.

In the county, a report should be made to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff's Office, 301 N. Maxwell Road. A report should be made soon as reasonably possible and within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.