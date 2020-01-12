LACON — A Lacon-based organization that assists people in impoverished areas in Haiti will hold a spaghetti supper and silent auction fundraiser on Saturday.

The event to benefit Hands Helping Haiti will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Center in Lacon. Food will be provided by Club LaCon, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Immaculate Conception Church. The cost will be $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Hands Helping Haiti is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that focuses on self-help projects intended to help people break out of the cycle of poverty in the southeastern part of Haiti. Based on a premise that poverty is perpetuated by poor economic conditions, lack of food and clean water, and lack of educational opportunities, its projects include an elementary school with a food program, a clean water program and medical clinics.

According to organizers, 98% of the funds are spent on projects in Haiti, and those projects have also created 35 full-time Haitian jobs. Program volunteers will be on hand Saturday to provide updates and answer questions.

For more information, see handshelpinghaiti.com, email hhhwaterproject@gmail.com or call Pat Sloan at 246-2752.